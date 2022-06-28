India gets emergency use nod for first indigenous mRNA vaccine against Covid

India gets emergency use nod for first indigenous mRNA vaccine against Covid2 min read . 10:28 PM IST
- While other mRNA vaccines require to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, Gennova's mRNA vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved India's first home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine by Gennova Biopharma for emergency use in 18 years and above.
While other mRNA vaccines require to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, Gennova's mRNA vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees.
The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in a meeting held on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19.
The SEC under India's drug regulator found data submitted by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals satisfactory in Friday's meeting.
The company had submitted the data back in April and provided additional data in May.
Last month, Gennova had released a statement to news agency ANI regarding updates on submitting phase 3 data.
"Gennova is in communications with the regulatory agency and submitting all necessary data and information required for the product approval," said Gennova's spokesperson.
"Product development using innovative technologies like mRNA, a fourth-generation vaccine platform stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celcius, is a challenging journey during pandemic times," the spokesperson further said.
The company has conducted phase 2 and phase 3 data trials on 4000 participants to evaluate vaccine safety, immunogenicity and tolerability.
The vaccine - GEMCOVAC-19 - is the country's first homegrown mRNA Covid- 19 vaccine and is seen as a game-changer for the healthcare industry.
What are mRNA vaccines?
Messenger RNA is a type of RNA that is necessary for protein production. In cells, mRNA uses the information in genes to create a blueprint for making proteins. Once cells finish making a protein, they quickly break down the mRNA. mRNA from vaccines does not enter the nucleus and does not alter DNA.
How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines work?
- First, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are given in the upper arm muscle. After vaccination, the mRNA will enter the muscle cells. Once inside, they use the cells’ machinery to produce a harmless piece of what is called the spike protein.
- The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After the protein piece is made, our cells break down the mRNA and remove it.
- Next, our cells display the spike protein piece on their surface. Our immune system recognizes that the protein does not belong there. This triggers our immune system to produce antibodies and activate other immune cells to fight off what it thinks is an infection.
- Any side effects from getting the vaccine are normal signs the body is building protection.
