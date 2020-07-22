India gets first lot of oxygen concentrators to treat mild covid-19

This comes even as the country on Wednesday registered the highest ever recoveries among covid-19 patients in a single day with 28,472 persons cured of the highly infectious disease, the Union health ministry said. The total number of patients who have recovered reached 772,488 even as the total number of cases crossed 1,200,000, taking the recovery rate to 63.13%. As many as 19 states and Union territories are showing a recovery rate higher than the national average.