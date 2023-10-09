India gets fresh 5th set of Swiss bank account information of individuals, corporates and trusts
The Indian side officials have informed that the new details shared with Indian authorities pertain to ‘hundreds of financial accounts’, including many cases of multiple accounts associated with some individuals, corporates and trusts.
The Indian government has received information about bank accounts of Indian nationals and organisations in the Swiss Bank, as part of the annual automatic information exchange under which Switzerland has shared particulars of nearly 36 lakh financial accounts with 104 countries, reported PTI.