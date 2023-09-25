India gets green hydrogen fuel cell bus: From sustainability to lower refueling time – How will it change commute?2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:41 PM IST
India launches first green hydrogen fuel cell bus, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation. The trial period will generate vital data for the future of zero-emission mobility in India.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the country's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus in Delhi on Monday. The vehicles will now undertake operational trials across the national capital and NCR. The trial period – spanning more than 3 lakh kilometres across all buses – will generate vital data that will serve as a national repository.