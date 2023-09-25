India launches first green hydrogen fuel cell bus, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation. The trial period will generate vital data for the future of zero-emission mobility in India.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off the country's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus in Delhi on Monday. The vehicles will now undertake operational trials across the national capital and NCR. The trial period – spanning more than 3 lakh kilometres across all buses – will generate vital data that will serve as a national repository. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Future of our transport will be on green hydrogen. India has one of the largest synchronous grids in the world, capable of handling intermittent renewable energy and we have achieved One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency," said Puri.

Exciting news! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!

Hailed as the fuel of the future, Hydrogen holds immense potential in helping India achieve its decarbonization targets. The global demand for hydrogen is projected to surge four to seven times by 2050, reaching 500-800 million tonnes. Domestically, demand is set to quadruple, from the current 6 million tonnes to 25-28 million tonnes by 2050. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The green hydrogen-powered buses emits just water and will eventually undertake a pilot run across identified routes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Oil Corporation's R&D Centre at Faridabad is producing green hydrogen for the trials. This facility can refuel green hydrogen produced through electrolysis using solar photovoltaic panels.

The buses have been equipped with four cylinders that have a capacity of 30 kg and can run the buses for 350 km. Re-fuelling time has also been cut down and it will now take 0-12 minutes for the four tanks to fill. Green hydrogen is 100% sustainable and does not emit polluting gases during combustion or production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our government has ambitious plans on clean and green energy. India has taken many steps towards low carbon development- through emerging fuels like hydrogen and bio-fuels and shall account for 25 per cent of global incremental energy demand growth over the next two decades," Puri said .

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is actively driving initiatives related to green hydrogen, including production and utilization in refineries, hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines, localization of electrolyzer-based technologies, and promoting bio-pathways for green hydrogen production. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have recently witnessed the launch of the world’s first Bharat Stage 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel vehicle prototype that encompasses both the flex fuel engine as well as an electric powertrain that offers higher use of ethanol combined with better fuel efficiencies. With Industry and Government collaboration, India is on its way to becoming a global hub for cleaner technologies and achieving self-reliance in energy soon," Puri added.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!