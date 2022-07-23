India gets its 15th Prez: Lesser known facts about salary, perks of 1st citizen

India gets its 15th Prez: Lesser known facts about salary, perks of 1st citizen2 min read . 10:43 AM IST
India got its first tribal and 15th President in Droupadi Murmu who was elected after defeating Opposition's Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin
The President of India is the first citizen of the country, the head of state of the Republic of India and the nominal head of the executive, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces.
India got its first tribal and 15th President in Droupadi Murmu who was elected after defeating Opposition's Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin.
Murmu who is also the youngest president in the history of India, will be the new resident of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after taking the oath of office on July 25 following the end of the tenure of the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 24.
Listed below are 10 interesting facts about the President of India's salary, perks and retirement benefits:
1) Raised in 2016 by 200% from ₹1.5 lakh, the salary of the President of India presently is ₹5 lakh per month
2) The country's first citizen gets free housing and medical care and ₹1 lakh annually for office expenditures.
3) The Rashtrapati Bhavan which has 340 rooms and a floor area of 2,00,000 square feet is the official residence of the President of India.
4) The President has two official retreats – one in Shimla's Mashobra the other in Hyderabad's Bolarum -- where he or she can go on vacation.
5) The President can travel free by train and plane anywhere in the world.
6) The head of state of the Republic of India gets a custom-built Black Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard. In addition, a heavily armoured stretch limousine is also reserved for the president's official visits.
7) These cars do not have a licence plate and instead display the national symbol.
8) The President's Bodyguard is responsible for the the President of India's security.
9) Post retirement, he or she gets a pension of ₹1.5 lakh and their spouses get secretarial assistance of ₹30,000 per month.
10) Other post-retirement benefits for the President of India include one furnished rent-free bungalow, two free landlines and a mobile phone, fiver personal staff, and ₹60,000 a year for the expenses of the staff.
