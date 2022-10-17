India gets its first flex fuel-strong hybrid car that runs on ethanol

Toyota’s much-awaited Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car (FFV-SHEV) is finally here. The vehicle was unveiled by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in the country.
Flex fuel vehicles can run on flexible fuels- petrol, ethanol or a blend of petrol and ethanol. Such vehicles offer the flexibility to switch to engine fuel from petrol to ethanol. They can also power the engine from the battery as well, thus helping in reducing the carbon emissions from it.
As of now, ethanol is way cheaper than petrol in India, providing scope for the flex fuel car owners to use the fuel to save on their fuel bills. It will also help India in reducing its dependence on fuel imports.
The government of India has started production of flex fuel in India. These are classified as E95, E90 and E85 depending on the petrol-ethanol ratio.
Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid is a first-of-its-kind pilot project vehicle that is based on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) technology. It is powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine.
The initiative will power India's aim to be among the top global producers in every segment of vehicles over the next 25 years, as stated by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa.
Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that around 20% ethanol-blended petrol is likely to be available in the country from December or January, ahead of the April 2023 target.
Citing the example of Brazil where flex-fuel vehicles are available and the consumer can take ethanol or petrol as per choice, he said that this will be the ultimate goal of the government, according to the news agency PTI.
India has advanced the target date for achieving 20% ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025.
The minister also said that for the targeted 20% blending of ethanol in petrol, the country will need a 1,000 core litre capacity. He added that 450 crore litre is being produced and tenders for 400 crore litre have been issued.
(With inputs from agencies)
