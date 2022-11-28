India gets its first private launch pad and control centre

“The first exclusive launch pad for a private launch vehicle has come up at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). So now India can travel to space from one more space platform. Thanks to Agnikul," Somanath said. Srinath Ravichandran, chief executive of Agnikul, told Mint that while the launch facility will be presently used by Agnikul only, the company will be “open to other companies using the launchpad in future".