India gets new labour codes: Minimum wage guarantee, gratuity, social security for 400 mn workers — Full list

India on Friday implemented four major labour codes that guarantee minimum wages, gratuity, and social security for over 400 million workers, in what the government says is a modernization of decades-old labour laws.
In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: “From today, the new labour codes have been implemented in the country. These reforms are not just ordinary changes, but a major step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the workforce.”
“These new labour reforms are an important step towards a self-reliant India and will give new momentum to the goal of a developed India by 2047,” he added.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said that the Centre has implemented four new labour codes, effective today, and rationalised 29 exiting labour laws.
The new codes are:
The update aims to modernize India's labour laws, which were framed in the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s-50s), in an economy and world that was “fundamentally different”, the statement added.