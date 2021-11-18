India has been re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations' cultural and education organisation for the 2021-25 term. India got re-elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes.

"India gets reelected to the Executive Board of UNESCO with 164 votes for the term 2021-25," Paris-based Permanent Delegation of India to Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) wrote a tweet.

Apart from India Group IV Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands, and China also were elected.

Union minister of state (culture) Meenakshi Lekhi thanked all the member countries who supported New Delhi's candidature.

“Delighted to inform that India has made it to the Executive Board Of UNESCO. Heartiest congratulations and thankful to all the member countries who supported our candidature," Lekhi tweeted.

Delighted to inform that India has made it to the Executive Board Of UNESCO . Heartiest congratulations 👍and thankful to all the member countries who supported our candidature 🙏🏽 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) November 17, 2021

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference.

UNESCO seeks to build peace through international cooperation in Education, the Sciences, and Culture.

The executive board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.

It consists of 58 member-states each with a four-year term of office.

