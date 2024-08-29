India gets second nuclear-powered missile submarine, INS Arighat commissioned

The second Arihant-Class submarine INS Arighaat was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024, in Visakhapatnam, strengthening India's nuclear triad and enhancing national security.

Published29 Aug 2024, 06:55 PM IST
The second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024 at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. In his address, the Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that ‘Arighaat’ will further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance & peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country. He described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence: Defence Ministry

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 06:55 PM IST
