OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India gives 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN. (REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN. (REUTERS)

India gives 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 05:26 PM IST AP

Nepal health minister Hridayesh Tripathi said the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured under license by Serum Institute, will be given to health workers and other front-line personnel within a week to 10 days

KATHMANDU : India sent 1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Nepal on Thursday, a gift that is likely to help repair strained ties between the two neighbours.

Nepal health minister Hridayesh Tripathi said the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, manufactured under license by Serum Institute of India, will be given to health workers and other front-line personnel within a week to 10 days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Mirzapur, that released a second season this October, tells the tale of two warring families in small-town India marked by lawlessness, gang rivalries, and crime. (Source: Twitter @YehHaiMirzapur)

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Amazon Prime Video for ‘Mirzapur’

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST
The samples from poultry farms were sent to NIHSAD for confirmation on after the NRDDL in Jalandhar suspected hem to be positive for bird flu

Bird flu: 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant. (Photo: ANI)

Fire at Serum Institute's plant: 5 dead, 4 rescued, says Pune mayor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

Tripathi said Nepal would like to purchase 4 million more doses, and asked for the Indian government's help. There was no immediate response from Indian officials who were the airport when the vaccine arrived.

Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali flew to India last week to formally request the vaccine.

India, the world's largest vaccine producer, began supplying coronavirus vaccine to its neighbours this week as it attempts to strike a balance between maintaining enough doses to inoculate its own people and helping developing countries without the capacity to produce their own vaccine.

India’s foreign ministry said it sent 150,000 doses to Bhutan and 100,000 doses to the Maldives on Wednesday, and would send more to Bangladesh, Myanmar and the Seychelles in coming weeks.

Relations between India and Nepal have been strained by a territorial dispute which led to an exchange of strong-worded statements by the two sides.

India has also accused Nepal's Communist government of becoming closer to other giant neighbour, China.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout