India has made a generous contribution of $500,000 ( ₹4.09 crore) to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women. The cheque was handed over by Ruchira Kamboj, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, towards the Indian government's contribution to the core voluntary budget of UN Women. The donation was received by Sima Sami Bahous, the Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UN Women.

“India is proud to be one of the founding members of the Executive Board of the UN Women. India is currently serving as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Women. Women-led Development is one of the priorities of India’s G20 presidency," says an official press release.

In a tweet, Kamboj has stated that India's development model is one that is led by women and focuses on entrepreneurship and STEM education. Kamboj also reiterated the Indian government's unwavering commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women, as highlighted in the UN Women's mandate.

Furthermore, Kamboj urged UN Women to increase its use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and new technologies for the empowerment of women. The press release also stated that India continues to provide support to UN Women in fulfilling its mandate and activities.

This contribution by India highlights the country's commitment towards gender equality and empowerment of women, as well as the government's support towards UN Women's activities. The donation will be utilised towards UN Women's efforts to promote gender equality and empower women globally.

