India gives 4.09 crore to UN entity for women empowerment

India has made a generous contribution of $500,000 ( ₹4.09 crore) to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women. The cheque was handed over by Ruchira Kamboj, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, towards the Indian government's contribution to the core voluntary budget of UN Women. The donation was received by Sima Sami Bahous, the Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UN Women.

