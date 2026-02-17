India moves to bolster global trust in medicines with real-time tracking
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 17 Feb 2026, 05:10 am IST
India is digitizing its drug regulatory framework by replacing manual ledgers with a QR-code-based tracking system and mandatory videography to eliminate corruption in sample testing.
New Delhi: In a move to enhance transparency and curb corruption in India’s pharmaceutical regulatory process, the Union government is working on a plan to overhaul drug sampling and testing procedures, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
