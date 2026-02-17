The sub-committee has recommended that laboratory heads visit Central Forensic Laboratories (CFL) to study their standard operating procedures (SOPs) for evidence preservation. When a parcel is received at the lab, it must be opened under the supervision of a technical manager in the samples section. The QR code must be scanned to verify its identity, and the unsealing must be video-recorded. This ensures that the laboratory receives exactly what the inspector sent, with no possibility of "sample swapping" behind closed doors.