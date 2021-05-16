The Union health ministry on Sunday said 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered to various states/UTs from April 27 to May 15.

India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts to combat the pandemic outbreak.

"In a spirit of goodwill and solidarity for India, the international community is supporting efforts by Government of India to combat the ongoing COVID-19. India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27th April 2021 from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts. Government of India is expeditiously delivering the global aid to States and UTs to supplement their resources and efforts," according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Cumulatively, 11058 Oxygen Concentrators; 13,496 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 7365 ventilators/Bi PAP; ~5.3L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from 27th April 2021 to 15th May 2021.

Major consignments received on 14/15th May 2021 from Kazakhstan, Japan, Switzerland, Ontario (Canada), USA, Egypt and British Oxygen Co. (UK) include:

Oxygen Concentrators: 100

Vetilators/BiPAP/CPAP: 500

Oxygen Cylinder: 300

Remdesivir: 40,000

Masks & Protective Suits

The relief material has reached many States and UTs.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.