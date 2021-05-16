India got 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials, 13,496 oxygen cylinders as foreign aid

"In a spirit of goodwill and solidarity for India, the international community is supporting efforts by Government of India to combat the ongoing COVID-19. India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27th April 2021 from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts. Government of India is expeditiously delivering the global aid to States and UTs to supplement their resources and efforts," according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.