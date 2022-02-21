‘India got a liberalized visa regime under the UAE pact’

We are a very big gainer as far as services are concerned. We have given concessions in 100 sectors and they have given concessions in 111. There will be a lot of Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRAs) that will be happening between the two sides and CEPA facilitates the conclusion of MRAs. As for visa liberalization, there are three or four categories of people such as business visitors, contractual service providers, and intra-corporate transferees. There are provisions where the visa regime has either become more liberal than what they have currently or it freezes the current regime. That means that they can’t go back once they have given the concession in the FTA. Under the FTA, business visitors will get a 90-day visa, while contractual service suppliers can get 90-day visas that are extendable. Intra-corporate transferees can get a three-year visa under this FTA. There’s a separate chapter on the movement of natural persons. The UAE has also gained as financial services and logistics are their strength, but we will gain in professional services, legal, accounting, taxation, computers, audio-visual services, education, health and R&D.