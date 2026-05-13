Govt weighs banning crop-protection chemicals paraquat and carbosulfan

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Centre is considering a nationwide ban on crop-protection chemicals paraquat and carbosulfan after Telangana and Odisha imposed restrictions on their use, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Centre is considering a nationwide ban on crop-protection chemicals paraquat and carbosulfan after Telangana and Odisha imposed restrictions on their use, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Paraquat is extensively used for weed control and conservation tillage, while carbosulfan is considered one of the few effective options against gall midge attacks in paddy-growing regions.
Paraquat is extensively used for weed control and conservation tillage, while carbosulfan is considered one of the few effective options against gall midge attacks in paddy-growing regions.
However, as the kharif sowing season advances, the agrochemical industry has approached the Centre, contending that restricting the two widely used chemicals at the start of the cultivation season could disrupt weed and pest management practices and pose risks to the production of key cereal crops, particularly rice.
It is lobbying for a scientific reassessment rather than an outright ban, warning that removing the two molecules could reduce farmers’ choices, increase cultivation costs, and aggravate pesticide resistance.
The two chemicals have a market size of around ₹2,100 crore and are widely used in crops such as rice, cotton, fruits, and vegetables.
“A meeting was recently held in the agriculture ministry, where the industry has urged the government not to rely on the decisions taken by the two states before arriving at any final decision,” said the first of the two people cited above.
The ministry has taken a tough stand and sought additional details backed by scientific evidence. “Once the submissions are received, they will be reviewed and reassessed by the concerned government body before any final decision is taken,” this person added.
“The ministry is also taking inputs from its scientists and collecting data related to the chemicals' health impact. It is planning to involve the concerned line ministries to better understand the health hazards associated with them,” said the second person. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Mint's emailed queries sent to the agriculture ministry remained unanswered.
Health risks
Binod Anand, a farm expert and member of the government’s MSP committee, has advocated banning such herbicides, arguing that unsustainable agrochemicals that do not conform to green chemistry principles should be phased out.
“Reducing the use of such chemicals would help improve the acceptability of Indian foodgrain exports in global markets and lower the risk of consignments being rejected over pesticide residue concerns,” he said.
Paraquat is a “highly hazardous pesticide” with “serious delayed effects if absorbed”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Paraquat poisoning can cause severe lung damage, progressive fibrosis of the lungs, kidney failure and death, with humans considered among the most sensitive species to its toxic effects.
Carbosulfan, on the other hand, is a highly hazardous carbamate insecticide that affects the nervous system by inhibiting cholinesterase activity, according to the WHO.
Industry demand
Kalyan Goswami, director general of the Agro Chem Federation of India, which represents a large section of the agrochemical industry, argued that toxicity alone should not be the basis for restricting these products, as several globally used pesticides have similar profiles and are safely managed under regulated conditions.
"Paraquat poisoning is largely linked to intentional ingestion rather than field use, while carbosulfan continues to be used globally under approved safety norms,” he said.
He recommended stronger stewardship, licensed sales, trained applicators, the use of personal protective equipment, sealed packaging, awareness programmes, and strict enforcement as a more balanced alternative to restricting the product.
Meanwhile, agrochemical manufacturer R.G. Agarwal, chairman emeritus of Dhanuka Agritech, stressed that farmer safety remains a priority and any decision on crop-protection products should be guided by scientific assessment and ground-level realities.
“Any restrictions should be implemented in a balanced and phased manner to avoid disruption for farmers during critical crop cycles," he said.
India has 339 registered pesticide molecules, compared with over 1,200 pesticides available globally, showed government data.
States in action
In April 2026, Telangana imposed a 60-day ban on the sale, distribution and use of paraquat under provisions of the Insecticides Act. State agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the herbicide was “responsible for many deaths in rural areas” and called for a permanent nationwide ban.
The issue also reached the Telangana high court, which sought responses from the Centre and state authorities regarding demands for a ban after a public interest litigation alleged large-scale fatalities linked to paraquat poisoning.
The Odisha government was the first to ban the herbicide paraquat in October 2023, prohibiting its sale, storage, distribution, manufacturing and use in the state. Initially imposed for 60 days, the ban was extended by another 30 days, citing its fatal impact on human health. The ban remains in force to date.