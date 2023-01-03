India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The Indian government is considering selling 2.1 million tonnes of wheat in open market to control food inflation and a final decision will be taken in the next 10 days, two government officials told Reuters on Tuesday.