BREAKING: India grants full authority to Army Commanders for counteraction after Pakistan violates ceasefire

The Indian government has given full authority to its Army Commanders posted in the Pakistan border regions for appropriate counteraction after Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday, May 10, according to the Indian Army's post on the social media platform X.

The Indian government has said that any violation of the de-escalation agreement will be answered with a kinetic response.

“The #COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025,” according to the Indian Army's official announcement.

The Indian Army also acknowledged that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire and the airspace, and India's Chief of the Army Staff has reviewed the security situation along with his western border commanders.

“Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders,” said the Indian Army in its post on X.

India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of all three defence forces, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force, is set to address a media briefing on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. (IST).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with his top government officials, including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among many others, one day after the de-escalation announcement.

The Indian government on Saturday announced that both nations have come to terms and have decided to de-escalate by stopping the firing on each other through land, air or sea. However, hours later, local reports showed that blasts were heard in Jammu & Kashmir, which marked that Pakistan has breached the agreement between the two nations.

Many states like Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat, were among other places which re-imposed the daily blackouts moments after turning the lights back on, as the risk of an aerial attack increased on Saturday evening.