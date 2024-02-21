India, Greece to soon finalise deal on migration, mobility: What PM Modi and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that mobility and migration partnership agreement between the two countries was among topics discussed during the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “We held discussions on finalising the mobility and migration partnership agreement as soon as possible. This will help emboldening our people-to-people partnership," he said.