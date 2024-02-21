Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that mobility and migration partnership agreement between the two countries was among topics discussed during the meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “We held discussions on finalising the mobility and migration partnership agreement as soon as possible. This will help emboldening our people-to-people partnership," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Mitsotakis also said he's sure that the two countries "will finalize very quickly a very important agreement on migration and mobility".

During a joint press conference, PM Modi said, "it's a matter of happiness" that India and Greece "are heading towards doubling the bilateral trade by 2030". Speaking at a joint press, PM Modi said The visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India after 16 years is a historic occasion. His statement came after the two leader held talks on Wednesday.

In his speech, PM Narendra Modi welcomed Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific. "It is a matter of happiness that Greece has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy...," he said.

Among topics of discussion were the collaboration of startups in both the countries, cooperation in shipping and connectivity, support in defence, cyber security, maritime security and counter terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, opportunities if co-production and co-development in defence manufacturing are coming up, which will be ebenficial for both the countries. We have agreed to the collaboration between the defense sectors of both the countries," PM Modi said.

"In the fight against terrorism, India and Greece have the same concerns and priorities. In this sector, we held a detailed discussion in further strengthening our cooperation in this sector," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said India and Greece also emphaised on promoting the collaboration in the field of higher education institution in the two countries.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India and Greece will celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. To mark the occassion, "we decided to prepare an action plan that will enable us to showcase the common heritage of our two countries in science and technology, innovation, sports and other areas on the global stage...," the Prime Minister said.

What Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Mitsotakis said he's in India for the first time in my official capacity. He said that together with Prime Minister Modi, "we continue building on the positive momentum in our bilateral relationship".

"The joint declaration that we signed in Athens a few months ago and which upgraded our relationship to a strategic level is already being put into practice. And as the Prime Minister said, we are making significant progress towards deepening the strategic cooperation in all spheres- security and defence, investment and trade, science and technology, cyberspace, education, culture, tourism, agriculture," Mitsotakis said.

He said during the join press conference that India and Greece will "finalize very quickly a very important agreement on migration and mobility".

"It will constitute a very important step towards strengthening our cooperation in issues such as illegal migration, fighting human trafficking, but also offering young Indians an opportunity to come and work in Greece and benefit from the growth of our economy...," he said.

The Greek PM said the country support India's candidacy to the UN Security Council for the period of 2028-29. "We also support and participate in the border dialogue about reforming the UN itself in order to make it more representative of the shifting patterns of development and global order," he added.

Greek PM in India Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reached Delhi on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek PM at the airport. Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23.

Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. This is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years. The last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. PM Modi had visited Athens on 25 August 2023.

The relations between India and Greece have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023, according to MEA press release. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

