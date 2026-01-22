India offers $350 bn green energy investment opportunity, Pralhad Joshi tells global investors

New Delhi: India offers a $300-350 billion green energy investment opportunity till 2030 with a predictable and stable ecosystem in place, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told global investors at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

"The country’s energy transition offers speed, scale, stability and long-term returns at a time when global investors are seeking predictable growth opportunities," Joshi, the minister for new and renewable energy, said, according to a ministry statement on Thursday.

India is the “world’s largest and most investment-ready clean energy markets”, the ministry said, citing Joshi’s address at a number of sessions and meetings with global executives at Davos.

Joshi also held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum and urged global companies to explore investments in the renewable energy sector, including for green hydrogen-linked infrastructure, renewable energy plus battery storage and grid modernization.

Joshi highlighted that India has already built 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and is on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets. India has set an ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy generation capacity by the end of this decade.

Transition obstacles While India is pitching the sector to global investors, the nation’s energy transition space is facing obstacles despite the rapid growth in capacity installation and local manufacturing. About 43 GW of renewable energy capacity remains uncontracted, while clean power has been curtailed in solar-rich states Rajasthan and Gujarat.

At Davos, Joshi also met Borge Brende, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the World Economic Forum, along with Union minister of railways, electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The discussions focused on the importance of global cooperation in addressing shared economic and developmental challenges, the role of multilateral platforms such as the World Economic Forum in building global consensus, and the need for sustained dialogue between governments, industry and stakeholders to advance sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth, including across energy and development sectors, Joshi posted on X.

The minister also noted that India combines large demand with policy certainty, a growing manufacturing base and strong state-level execution, key factors required for attracting long-term global capital.

Solar capacity India currently has a solar module manufacturing capacity of over 100 GW and about 18 GW of cell capacity. Amid a push for localization, the government is also looking for ways to encourage local manufacturing of sub-components, including wafers, ingots and polysilicon.

Apart from the ongoing ₹24,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) incentive scheme for solar modules and cells, the government is also working on a separate plan to offer incentives for local manufacturing of wafers and ingots.

Joshi encouraged global investors to consider financing through long-term patient capital and blended finance models to support large-scale deployment.

Mint earlier reported that the ministry of new and renewable energy is looking at the feasibility of various financing and models, including contract for difference or CfD, for power-purchase agreements, which may be promoted instead of the conventional long-term pacts of up to 25 years. Under a CfD, either party must pay the difference between the contracted and the actual price. The ministry is also considering innovative models like mezzanine finance, which combines debt and equity, Mint reported earlier.