India growth forecast at 7%, projections cut for next 2 yrs: Fitch Ratings

India growth forecast at 7%, projections cut for next 2 yrs: Fitch Ratings1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Fitch projected India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25.
Fitch projected India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25.
Fitch Ratings has retained India's economic growth forecast at 7 per cent for current fiscal. The ratings agency said that India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging market this year.
Fitch Ratings has retained India's economic growth forecast at 7 per cent for current fiscal. The ratings agency said that India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging market this year.
Fitch Ratings, however has cut the projections for the next two financial years saying that even though the country is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks but is not impervious to global developments..
Fitch Ratings, however has cut the projections for the next two financial years saying that even though the country is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks but is not impervious to global developments..
Fitch projected India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25, in its Global Economic Outlook, December edition.
Fitch projected India's GDP to grow at 7 per cent in the current fiscal and slow to 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.9 per cent in 2024-25, in its Global Economic Outlook, December edition.
In September, Fitch had projected 7 per cent growth for the current fiscal, followed by 6.7 per cent in 2023-24 and 7.1 per cent growth in 2024-25.
In September, Fitch had projected 7 per cent growth for the current fiscal, followed by 6.7 per cent in 2023-24 and 7.1 per cent growth in 2024-25.
Given the stronger-than-expected outturn, Fitch forecasts growth at 7 per cent in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23).
Given the stronger-than-expected outturn, Fitch forecasts growth at 7 per cent in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23).
"India is expected to record one of the fastest growth rates among emerging markets in our Fitch20 coverage this year," it said.
"India is expected to record one of the fastest growth rates among emerging markets in our Fitch20 coverage this year," it said.
India is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks given the domestically focused nature of its economy, with consumption and investment making up the bulk of the country's GDP.
India is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks given the domestically focused nature of its economy, with consumption and investment making up the bulk of the country's GDP.
"However, India is not impervious to global developments. The worldwide economic slowdown is expected to reduce demand for Indian exports," Fitch said.
"However, India is not impervious to global developments. The worldwide economic slowdown is expected to reduce demand for Indian exports," Fitch said.