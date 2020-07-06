India growth forecast cut again at Citi as coronavirus cases surge

The nation’s gross domestic product will contract 6% in the fiscal year to March 2021, steeper than Citi’s previous estimate for a 3.5% decline, its analysts led by Samiran Chakraborty, chief India economist in Mumbai, wrote in a report to clients. The revision is largely due to a cut to the fiscal first-quarter forecast -- with the economy seen slumping 21% during the period against 16% estimated earlier.