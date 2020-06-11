Home >News >India >India growth to revive after containment of covid-19: Niti vice-chairman
Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman NITI Aayog (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman NITI Aayog (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

India growth to revive after containment of covid-19: Niti vice-chairman

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2020, 08:40 PM IST PTI

  • Rajiv Kumar comments have come amid Moody's downgrading the country's rating and S&P retaining it at the lowest investment grade
  • S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink by 5% in the current fiscal

NEW DELHI : India's economy will recover after the containment of the covid-19 pandemic and the country will maintain its sound net external position, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar further said that India's strong democratic institutions promote policy stability and the ongoing economic reforms, if executed well, should keep the country's growth rate ahead of peers.

His comments have come amid Moody's downgrading the country's rating and S&P retaining it at the lowest investment grade.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink by 5 per cent in the current fiscal, as the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support.    

Last week ,Moody's Investors Service had said India's economy is expected to contract for the first time in more than four decades as economic damage owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be significant with lower consumption and sluggish business activity.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

We cannot save economy without saving lives: Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog

10 min read . 12 Apr 2020
Representative image (Photo: AP)

Use HCQ as per guidelines, its benefits outweigh risks: Niti Aayog member

3 min read . 28 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout