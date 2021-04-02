Shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine from Serum Institute to Canada have been put on hold for an indefinite period as India is focussing on meeting the domestic needs for the jabs, reported news agency ANI.

"We are working with the company on determining when the doses will arrive. We are expecting a delay in the shipment," said Joelle Paquette, the director-general of Procurement Support Services Sector in Canada on Thursday.

"We do not have the information [about] when we're going to get the doses," she added.

Paquette, however, noted that Canada received assurances from the Serum Institute that they are committed to meeting their contractual obligations.

As per the terms of a contract signed in February, Canada is set to receive an additional 1.5 million vaccine doses from the company by mid-May, in addition to the 5,00,000 doses received last month as reported by Sputnik.

Canadian officials are expecting a shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility next week, Paquette said, adding that the World Health Organization co-led initiative does not provide a delivery schedule.

Ottawa has been roundly criticized for being the only G7 country to draw from the facility that is intended to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines to developing nations.

The previously delayed shipment of 6,00,000 Moderna vaccine doses will arrive in the country on Friday, with deliveries beginning on Saturday, the government's vaccine distribution czar, Canadian Army Major General Dany Fortin said.

Despite inking deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers, the Trudeau government has faced sharp criticism for a muted vaccine rollout program that has been labelled a failure by opposition parties and many Canadians.

According to Johns Hopkins, 993,717 Covid cases are registered in Canada with an overall 22,993 Covid-related death cases reported.

It was announced on Thursday that the Canadian province of Ontario will go into a four-week lockdown effective Saturday amid a steady rise in variant cases of the coronavirus disease.

India extends vaccination coverage

The report comes amid India launching the inoculation drive for everybody aged 45 and above from Thursday as the country reported this year's highest single-day rise of 72,330 new infections in a span of 24 hours.

Seeking to exponentially expand the countrywide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive, the Centre has decided to keep all public and private sector Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

The Union health ministry has written to all states and union territories on Thursday and asked them to make necessary arrangements for this to optimally utilise all vaccination centres across the public and private sectors to ensure a rapid increase in the pace and coverage of Covid inoculation.

"This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the government of India along with the states and union territories for Covid-19 vaccination," the health ministry said.

With inputs from agencies.





