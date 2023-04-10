India halts trade talks with UK over Sikh extremists: Report

India has reportedly halted trade talks with the United Kingdom over attacks at the Indian embassy. According to a report by The Times, India will not continue the trade talks until the UK government condemns Khalistani group--a Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian embassy in March in London.

The Times report added that to restart the negotiation, the UK home office is planning to crack down on the Sikh extremists and supporters of Khalistani movement.

Relations between the UK and India have soured recently after the Indian High Commission was vandalised and the Indian tax sleuths conducted I-T raids at British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) headquarters following a controversial documentary made by the British media channel on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A trade deal with India has long been a prized goal for the British government, which wants to cut tariffs and open opportunities for UK services in India.

Separately, Security arrangements in Bathinda have been stepped up security ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab, following an unverified video of Khalistani preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh urging followers to spread the word for the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the Sikh community.

Additional Director General of Police, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, said the security arrangement is a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab.

Earlier, the fugitive Khalistan leader purportedly appeared in a new video saying he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world".

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. He has been declared fugitive by the cops.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.