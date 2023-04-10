India halts trade talks with UK over Sikh extremists: Report

India halts trade talks with UK over Sikh extremists: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:05 AM IST
- India will not continue the trade talks until the UK government condemns Khalistani group--a Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian embassy in March in London
India has reportedly halted trade talks with the United Kingdom over attacks at the Indian embassy. According to a report by The Times, India will not continue the trade talks until the UK government condemns Khalistani group--a Sikh extremist group that attacked the Indian embassy in March in London.
