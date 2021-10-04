India hands over 1,200 constructed houses, 2 colleges in SL to Lankan govt

According to a person familiar with the development, one set of houses numbering 1,235 were completed and handed over under the third phase of the Indian Housing Project (IHP). This project is part of India’s biggest grant assistance project in Sri Lanka for the construction of 50,000 houses at a cost of ₹1,372 crore across various districts in Sri Lanka, the person said. The houses under this project were aimed at providing shelter to the thousands Tamils who were internally displaced due to the three decade long civil war that came to an end in May 2009. The welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils is an emotive issue in India given that the many of them have cultural and familial links with India’s Tamil population.