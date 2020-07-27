The connectivity initiatives with Bangladesh coincide with other moves by India to cement ties with countries in its periphery in the middle of a standoff with China. In recent years, Beijing has made a determined effort to reach out to countries in India’s periphery to draw them into China’s sphere of influence. In the case of Bangladesh, Chinese president Xi Jinping on a visit during 2016 signed deals worth $ 20 billion eclipsing India’s Lines of Credit worth $ 8 billion since 2011. In Nepal, Chinese diplomats have been brokering a peace deal between prime minister Khagda Prasad Sharma Oli and his party colleagues who are keen to see him relinquish the prime minister’s post, according to news reports. In Sri Lanka too, China has offered a concessional loan $ 500 million to overcome economic problems faced by the Sri Lankan government due to covid-19. On Saturday, India announced a $400-million currency swap facility for Sri Lanka under the regional SAARC framework, with another request for a bilateral swap facility for $1.1 billion from Colombo also under active consideration by New Delhi. In the Maldives, a statement by the Indian high commission on Sunday said New Delhi would “announce another substantial financial assistance package" to help post-covid-19 economic recovery. This is after New Delhi provided $400 million through an extended currency swap arrangement to tide over a liquidity shortage.