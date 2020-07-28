India hands symbolic cheque to Maldives govt for nine projects under HICDP

Under the HICDP scheme, agreements were concluded in December 2019 for the construction of three fish-processing plants in Maradhoo, Hithadhoo and Hulhudhoo in Addu city. In February this year, another five pacts were signed for establishing the Addu Tourism Zone in Feydhoo, Meedhoo, Hithadhoo, Hulhudhoo and Maradhoo. A sixth pact was also signed at the time to set up a bottled water plant in Hoarafushi. While Addu City Council is the Implementing Agency for the fish-processing plants and eco-tourism projects, the Hoarafushi Council will direct the process for setting up of a bottled-water plant in Hoarafushi.