India has 1 investment advisor per 76,510 investors, says govt in Lok Sabha

"Unlike other professions where regulations came in after the profession had matured, with RIAs, the profession had regulations from the very inception. They have further tightened and some of them are impractical. These include the requirement to re-certify every 3 years and the requirement that even subordinate staff must be post-graduate qualifications and have 2 years experience. Then there are rules on how fees can be charged, using only one method at a time ( Fixed/ AUA ) as well as caps on fees. Those with more than 150 clients must corporatize, with a net worth of 50 lakh. All of this is making the profession difficult/ unviable even for existing RIAs. I'm not surprised that there is very little growth in the RIA numbers. All this is making investment advice from a registered advisor difficult to access and the intention of taking high-quality advice to all investors is hampered," said Suresh Sadagopan, a Mumbai based Sebi Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}