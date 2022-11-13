India has 12,307 active covid cases now1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 06:05 PM IST
With more than 4.46 crore covid cases detected in India in the last two years, the country has recorded around 5.3 lakh deaths so far.
With more than 4.46 crore covid cases detected in India in the last two years, the country has recorded around 5.3 lakh deaths so far.
New Delhi: India has now 12,307 active covid cases, the health ministry data said on Sunday. With more than 4.46 crore covid cases detected in India in the last two years, the country has recorded around 5,30,531 deaths so far.