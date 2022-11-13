New Delhi: India has now 12,307 active covid cases, the health ministry data said on Sunday. With more than 4.46 crore covid cases detected in India in the last two years, the country has recorded around 5,30,531 deaths so far.

While Assam has reported 2,529 active cases, Gujarat contributed 361 active cases. Karnataka and kerala have contributed 1,881 and 2,432 active cases respectively. Maharashtra is now left with 1,067 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 750 active cases, Uttar Pradesh has 229 and West Bengal has 266 active cases at present.

The country has conducted over 1,40,149 tests in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 219.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.

Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.

