Home >News >India >India has 276 private medical colleges. Karnataka tops list

India has 276 private medical colleges. Karnataka tops list

Photo: HT
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • NMC data showed that 37 applications have been received to establish private medical colleges for the academic year of 2021-22
  • Followed by Karnataka is Maharashtra with 32 private medical colleges

India currently has 276 private medical colleges with Karnataka having the highest number with 42 colleges.

"As per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC), 82 Private medical colleges have been established after 2014," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

The NMC data also showed that 37 applications have been received to establish private medical colleges for the academic year of 2021-22.

"The statutory body constituted under the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 to regulate medical education in the country was Medical Council of India (MCI) that has now been replaced with the National Medical Commission, constituted with effected from 25th September, 2020," the ministry said.

Followed by Karnataka is Maharashtra with 32 private medical colleges, the second-highest number. Uttar Pradesh has 31 private medical colleges while Tamil Nadu has 27 and Telangana 23. There are a total of 10 states in India with no or 0 private medical colleges.

However, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Tripura have one private medical college each. The national capital has 2 private medical colleges, the statement read.

The number of private medical colleges that were found deficit in terms of requirement of faculty, infrastructure, equipment and clinical material on inspection by erstwhile MCI or by NMC during 2018-19, 2019-20 & 2020-21 is as under, the ministry said.

These colleges have not been given the permission to renew and admit fresh batch of students, it said.

The ministry said that this information was provided by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

