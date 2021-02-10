India has a backdoor entry into digital currency. Will it take it?

Whether meaningful excess yield will actually be available will depend on liquidity, and the cost for market makers to provide it. That’s where blockchain might come in handy. Self-executing contracts programmed into virtual tokens can help fractionalize and democratize finance by automating trade settlement, making it both quicker and less expensive. Once they’re widely used as a store of value, the tokens could also start circulating as a means of exchange. Anyone may be able to pay for a coffee using her account with the central bank, just as she does today by debiting her balance with a commercial bank.