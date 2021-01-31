Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India has a big role to play in new world order emerging after Covid-19: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has a big role to play in new world order emerging after Covid-19: PM Modi

1 min read . 08:52 AM IST ANI

'We will rise to the occasion based on our traditions and ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' PM Modi said

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that new world order is about to take shape after the COVID-19 pandemic and India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that new world order is about to take shape after the COVID-19 pandemic and India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order.

Addressing the meeting of NDA leaders, he said this decade is a very important, just like the decade after second world war and India will rise to the occasion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

2 min read . 08:34 AM IST

Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

Give Covid-19 shots to frontline workers from 1st week of February: Centre to States

2 min read . 06:52 AM IST

Addressing the meeting of NDA leaders, he said this decade is a very important, just like the decade after second world war and India will rise to the occasion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Microsoft Prez said Covid 19 helped us reduce carbon emission significantly

2 min read . 08:34 AM IST

Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Assets worth 194.17 cr seized, 8 held in fake degrees scam in Himachal

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST

Give Covid-19 shots to frontline workers from 1st week of February: Centre to States

2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He said that unlike in the past, "we are not going to be a mute spectator".

"We will rise to the occasion based on our traditions and ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Prime Minister said.

The meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance leaders was held a day after the start of the budget session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later issued a release about the NDA meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that after the pandemic, new world order is about to take shape and India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order. He said this decade is a very important one, just like the decade after the second world war," the release said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.