The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record, the Guinness World Records certified. The confirmation comes from Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, who tweeted a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities confirming the same.

“The longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously was achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. and Jagdish Kadam (both India) between Amravati and Akola Districts on NH53, India from 3 to 7 June 2022," says the certificate by the Guinness World Records.

The NHAI lodged its name in the Guinness World Records “by constructing 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete in Single Lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola", tweeted Nitin Gadkari.

“This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI_Official employees," the Union Minister added.

“...and 720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on 3rd June, 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on 7th June, 2022 at 5:00pm."

#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity!



Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji @NHAI_Official successfully completed a Guinness World Record (@GWR)... pic.twitter.com/DFGGzfp7Pk — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 7, 2022

The construction of Amravati-Akola highway started at 6 am on June 3 with the goal of finishing by June 7 to achieve a world record. To complete the job in the lowest amount of time, up to 800 personnel and 700 workers participated, including highway engineers, safety engineers, and surveyors.

Rajput Infracon created a world record before this as well. Previously also the contractor made a world record by constructing a road between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours.

On June 3, NHAI said that it had offered an additional three highways totaling 247 kilometres to its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) as a part of the government's monetisation policy. The NHAI also added that its InvIT had issued a dividend of ₹0.79 paisa per unit to its unit holders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, in a statement.

The InvIT began with a portfolio of five operational toll roads totaling 390 kilometres in length, spread throughout Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana. For these routes, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gave fresh 30-year concessions.

(With agency inputs)