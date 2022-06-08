OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India has a new world record, and it belongs to NHAI
Listen to this article

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record, the Guinness World Records certified. The confirmation comes from Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, who tweeted a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities confirming the same.

“The longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously was achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. and Jagdish Kadam (both India) between Amravati and Akola Districts on NH53, India from 3 to 7 June 2022," says the certificate by the Guinness World Records.

The NHAI lodged its name in the Guinness World Records “by constructing 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete in Single Lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola", tweeted Nitin Gadkari.

“This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI_Official employees," the Union Minister added.

“...and 720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on 3rd June, 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on 7th June, 2022 at 5:00pm."

The construction of Amravati-Akola highway started at 6 am on June 3 with the goal of finishing by June 7 to achieve a world record. To complete the job in the lowest amount of time, up to 800 personnel and 700 workers participated, including highway engineers, safety engineers, and surveyors.

Rajput Infracon created a world record before this as well. Previously also the contractor made a world record by constructing a road between Sangli and Satara in 24 hours.

On June 3, NHAI said that it had offered an additional three highways totaling 247 kilometres to its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) as a part of the government's monetisation policy. The NHAI also added that its InvIT had issued a dividend of 0.79 paisa per unit to its unit holders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, in a statement.

The InvIT began with a portfolio of five operational toll roads totaling 390 kilometres in length, spread throughout Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Telangana. For these routes, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gave fresh 30-year concessions.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
The length of the railway tracks crossed by the upcoming Delhi Metro line will be about 110 metres. (Picture for representation only/Sanchit Khanna-HT) (HT_PRINT)

Delhi Metro (DMRC) employee enters Guinness world records for travel

1 min read . 16 Mar 2022
People stand on 'MBT Arjun' in a science exhibition during the inauguration of India International Science Festival 2019, in Kolkata on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

Eyes set on Guinness World Records, India International Science Festival begins

2 min read . 05 Nov 2019
A view of a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi placed inside Agakhan Palace on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi in Pune. Photo: PTI (PTI)

Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: India to attempt two Guinness world records

3 min read . 02 Oct 2019
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout