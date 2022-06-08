India has a new world record, and it belongs to NHAI2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 05:48 AM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record, and it has been certified by the Guinness World Records.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record, and it has been certified by the Guinness World Records.
Listen to this article
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a world record, the Guinness World Records certified. The confirmation comes from Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, who tweeted a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities confirming the same.