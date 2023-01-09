India has a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem: Defence Minister

New Delhi: India has a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem, with the country’s aerospace and defence manufacturing segments well prepared for future challenges, said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Addressing the Ambassadors’ Roundtable conference for the upcoming Aero India 2023, the minister said that Aero India is a premier global aviation trade fair. “It provides an opportunity for the Indian aviation-defence industry, including the aerospace industry, to showcase its products, technologies and solutions to the national decision makers." The five-day event, with the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, will be organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. As on date, over 645 exhibitors have registered for the event, with 80 countries confirming their participation. Marquee events include Defence Ministers’ Conclave ‘SPEED’ and a CEOs Roundtable.Besides major entrepreneurs and investors in the defence and aerospace industries, the event will witness participation of defence think-tanks and other related agencies from across the world. “Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new technological developments in the aviation industry." The last edition had witnessed unprecedented attendance of over 600 exhibitors physically and another 108 virtually, with participation of 63 countries. Around 3,000 Business-2-Business meetings were held.DefExpo 2022 was also a success, which saw 451 Memoranda of Understanding, Transfer of Technology agreements, product launches and orders to domestic businesses, worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, among others.Singh said that efforts were being made to enhance manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the emerging areas of drones, cyber-tech, Artificial Intelligence, radars to further India’s growing defence industrial capabilities. “A robust defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has led to the emergence of India as a leading defence exporter in recent years. The defence exports have grown by eight times in the last five years and now India is exporting to over 75 countries." “Our large population and abundant skilled work-force has led to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem, led by start-ups in high technology areas. These, in turn, are collaborating with the established R&D institutions and industries to develop and manufacture high-end defence platforms and systems at a comparability lower cost," he added. The minister said that government’s self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with partner countries. “Partnerships are being made with global defence industry giants. Recently, we signed a contract for manufacture of C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. ‘Make in India’ encompasses ‘Make for the World’. It translates into an open offer to all for joint efforts and partnerships in defence R&D and production." Talking about India’s G20 presidency, Singh said that the upcoming summit is taking place in the larger context of a major geopolitical crisis, food and energy security concerns, comparatively slower progress on Sustainable Development Goals, mounting public debt burdens and urgent climate change related issues. “India’s endeavour is to build a consensus within the G20 and shape the agenda for a more secure, prosperous, sustainable and just world. As the Chair, India will showcase its 3-Ds to the world - Development, Democracy and Diversity," he said. During the Ambassadors’ conference, a detailed overview of Aero India 2023 was given to the representatives. The five-day event, with the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, will be organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in a total area of over 1.08 lakh sqm. As on date, over 645 exhibitors have registered for the event, with 80 countries confirming their participation. The marquee events include Defence Ministers’ Conclave ‘SPEED’ and a CEOs Roundtable.

