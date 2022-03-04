India has administered over 178.29 crore COVID-19 jabs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India has administered more than 178.29 crore (1,78,29,13,060) COVID-19 vaccine doses so far with 24.84 lakh doses (24,84,412) vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours
India has administered more than 178.29 crore (1,78,29,13,060) COVID-19 vaccine doses so far with 24.84 lakh doses (24,84,412) vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday.
As on date, approximately 2,03,69,898 precaution doses have been provided to eligible individuals, the government said.
The health ministry in a statement informed that over 1,04,01,859 healthcare workers received their first dose and approximately 99,71,780 have been inoculated with second dose and 42,14,216 with precaution doses.
Similarly, 1,84,10,046 frontline workers have been administered with the first dose and about 1,74,51,962 have been jabbed with the second dose and 63,12,690 have been inoculated with the precaution dose.
Further, among those in the age group of 15-18 years, 5,51,46,865 children have been have administered with the first dose and 5,51,46,865 have received both the doses. Around 55,22,22,294 people between the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose and more than 44,72,33,716 have been provided with the second dose.
At least 20,23,40,255 people with the age bracket of 45-59 years have received the first dose while 18,08,32,789 have been administered with the second dose.
Around 12,64,67,129 elderly above the age group of 60 years have received their first dose, while 11,26,18,005 have been administered with the second dose. A total of 98,42,992 elderly people have received the precaution doses.
"The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the government statement said.
According to the government, more than 179.14 crore (1,79,14,49,670) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far free of cost through government channels and through direct state procurement category. As much as 15.49 crore(15,49,34,846) is still available in the government stock with States/UTs to be administered as per the requirement.
As of March 4, 2022, India's active caseload currently stands at 69,897. In the last 24 hours, 6,396 new cases were recorded. Till date 77.09 crore covid-19 tests have been conducted with 9,23,351 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
