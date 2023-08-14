‘India has advantages in semiconductors industry but be patient’: Chris Miller's big advice1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Semiconductor expert advises India to be patient in its objectives, highlighting Taiwan's role and potential impact of a war in the Taiwan Straits.
Chris Miller, a semiconductor expert, suggested India to be patient with its objectives in the ‘technology-invented’ and ‘challenging’ semiconductors industry, while also asserting that the country possesses certain advantages to win investments in its production cycle, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.