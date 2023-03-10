India has become even more attractive to do business: US Commerce Secretary2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- Steps like promoting the digital economy and zero tolerance for corruption make India a more attractive partner, Raimondo told reporters in Delhi
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Friday said that the United State considers India as a trusted technology partner. She further emphasised that the Joe-Biden led government would like to deepen the technological relationship between the two countries.
