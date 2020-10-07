India has bounced back very quickly from covid-19 pandemic, says KV Kamath

NEW DELHI : Indian economy has bounced back very quickly from disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former New Development Bank and ICICI Bank chief KV Kamath said on Wednesday.

After a 23% on-year contraction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal, economic growth is seen picking up in July-September, October-December and January-March quarter, with restoration of supply chain and revival in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, logistics steel, automobile, cement, consumer durables and agro processing among others, the banking industry veteran said.

“What we saw as GDP numbers in Q1 (April-June) will not be the numbers in Q2, Q3 and Q4 (July-March). Things will improve. In Q1, we saw an extended lockdown. After there we had easing (of lockdown restrictions)…We will see more easing and GDP will come to near normalcy by year-end," Kamath said at the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He added that currently, corporate are doing well financially. “Today, top 50 companies are unleveraged," he said.

Kamath’s comments came soon after the government said that economic recovery has gained momentum in September. On Sunday, the finance ministry said that the implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and unlocking of the economy have ensured that recovery in India gains momentum even as the sustained spread of the virus poses a downside risk to short-term and medium-term growth rate.

“Economic indicators allude to a steady recovery in almost all sectors, with some sectors shooting above their previous-year levels as well. This is despite headwinds of increasing covid cases in non-metro cities and rural areas and rising food prices. Positive results from the implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and unlocking of the economy are evident in India’s high-frequency real sector indicators of September," the finance ministry said in its latest report.

Going ahead, the government needs to continue with reforms pertaining to ease of doing business and support the industry, Kamath said.

