India has bounced back very quickly from covid-19 pandemic, says KV Kamath

“What we saw as GDP numbers in Q1 (April-June) will not be the numbers in Q2, Q3 and Q4 (July-March). Things will improve. In Q1, we saw an extended lockdown. After there we had easing (of lockdown restrictions)…We will see more easing and GDP will come to near normalcy by year-end," Kamath said at the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He added that currently, corporate are doing well financially. “Today, top 50 companies are unleveraged," he said.