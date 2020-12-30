OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India has capability to hit terror targets across LoC if need arises: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

India has capability to hit terror targets across LoC if need arises: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 07:56 AM IST ANI

  • 'Ever since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border,' Rajnath Singh said
  • The minister said the troops were working to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border if the need arises, Defence Minster Rajanth Singh has said and noted that Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border since its creation.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said Pakistan has been resorting to 300-400 ceasefire violations in a few months but the Army gives a befitting reply.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Covid-19 triggered new concerns about physical contact in industries where social distancing is tough—like retail, hospitality or warehousing.

Ten ways covid-19 has changed the world economy forever

7 min read . 10:46 AM IST
The latest declines are occurring almost a year after cryptocurrency markets, fuelled by a rush of new, wealthy investors, went into overdrive. Photo: Bloomberg

Cryptocurrency XRP Is in Free Fall With Exchanges Delisting Coin

1 min read . 10:35 AM IST
The Centre is not willing to engage on the agenda that the farmers want to talk on, said the AIKSCC

Farmers to meet Centre for 6th round of talks on farm laws, eager for solution

1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

'Internal matter of India': Rajnath Singh on Trudeau's remarks on farmers' protest

1 min read . 10:13 AM IST

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

"Ever since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border," he said.

The minister said the troops were working to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The country's soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to the other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability, that power," he said.

India had carried out surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border in 2016 after Uri terror attack. It had carried out an aerial strike on terror camp in Balakot in 2019 following terror attack Pulwama.

The minister had slammed Pakistan during the graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal earlier this month and said that the neighbouring country has continued with its "nefarious acts" on the border, even after losing four wars.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout