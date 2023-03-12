‘India has changed a lot but...’: What Aussie PM said on India visit2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:54 PM IST
- The Prime Ministers of both countries agreed on concluding the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) as soon as possible
After concluding his four-day visit to India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared pictures of his tour of the country and said that the warmth of Indian people is ever-lasting. While praising PM Modi, Albanese said that he has been a gracious host and we have forged a deeper connection.
