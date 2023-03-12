After concluding his four-day visit to India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared pictures of his tour of the country and said that the warmth of Indian people is ever-lasting. While praising PM Modi, Albanese said that he has been a gracious host and we have forged a deeper connection.

“India has changed a lot since I was a backpacker here in 1991. But the warmth of the Indian people is as strong as ever," Albanese said while starting a Twitter thread.

India has changed a lot since I was a backpacker here in 1991.



But the warmth of the Indian people is as strong as ever. pic.twitter.com/O9tVcGWT0j — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 11, 2023

While sharing the pictures from Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister of Australia said together we celebrated 75 years of friendship through cricket. PM Modi and PM Albanese inaugurated the fourth Test Match between the teams.

“And in New Delhi, I paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and held formal bilateral discussions," while sharing beautiful pictures with PM Modi. During the bilateral talks, the leaders talked about a range of issues from defense and security to economic cooperation and education.

The Prime Ministers of both countries agreed on concluding the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) as soon as possible. On similar lines, the commerce ministers of both countries vowed to take the bilateral trade between the nations to $100 billion.

Amid an increasingly ‘uncertain’ global environment, Albanese emphasized “defense and security" as the important pillars of the strategic partnership between the countries.

Australian PM also shared pictures from Mumbai where Australian and Indian business leaders interacted and Albanese also promoted Australian produce and tourism. The economic cooperation between both nations has grown over the years, especially after Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into force in December 2022.

“The vibrancy of our people is a quality Australia and India share in common. It’s easy to see why Australia and India are such natural partners, and why there is so much more we can do together," Albanese said.