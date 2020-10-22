India has conducted 10 crores covid-19 tests so far: ICMR

India on Thursday achieved a milestone of conducting 10 crores covid-19 tests with average testing of more than 10 lakhs per day in last 17 days. So far, 74000 tests per million population have been conducted, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The country has conducted last five crores sample testing in only 45 days. “We have effectively responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre, State/UTs government. Exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases along with effective contact tracing. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate," said Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR.

The total tally of covid-19 cases reached 77,24,212 on Thursday while the toll approached 117181. At least 55,839 new confirmed cases were recorded during the last 24 hours. Over 78% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra and Kerala are still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases each followed by Karnataka with more than 5,000 cases, the government said. At least 702 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 25% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (180 deaths), said the government.

Presently the active cases comprise 9.29% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 7,15,812. The Active Cases have been sustained below 10% of the total cases for the last three days suggesting only 1 in 10 cases are active covid-19 patients across the country, the union health ministry said.

“The daily Positivity Rate has also been maintained to less than 5% over the past three days indicating that the spread of infection is being effectively contained through focussed strategies and actions of the Centre and the States/UTs," the government said in a statement. “Today, the daily Positivity Rate is reported to be 3.8%. The decrease in the daily positivity rate is simultaneously mapped by the falling active cases, it said.

The total recovered cases currently are close to 69 lakhs (68,74,518). At least 79,415 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 55,839. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 89.20%. Over 81% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed more than 23,000 to the single day recovery.

