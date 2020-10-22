India has conducted 10 crores covid-19 tests so far: ICMR

The total tally of covid-19 cases reached 77,24,212 on Thursday while the toll approached 117181. At least 55,839 new confirmed cases were recorded during the last 24 hours. Over 78% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra and Kerala are still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases each followed by Karnataka with more than 5,000 cases, the government said. At least 702 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 25% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (180 deaths), said the government.