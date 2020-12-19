India has conducted over 16 crore Covid-19 tests so far, says health ministry

India has crossed the 16-crore Covid-19 tests milestone with 11,71,868 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

"Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate," the minsitry has said. The cumulative Positivity Rate stands at 6.25% as of Saturday. India's daily testing capacity has also been boosted to 15 lakh.

The country had crossed the 15-crore testing mark on December 10. The first crore tests after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country were conducted until July 7.

India's Covid-19 caseload surpassed the somber one crore-mark on Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh. "The Recovery Rate has improved to 95.46%, which is amongst the highest globally," according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry further said India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours.

"The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 3,08,751 today," it said.

"The declining active cases have ensured that the active cases per million population in India (223) are amongst the lowest in the world," it added.

The health ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed that the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599, and the death toll reached 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours.

Vaccination hopes

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that in the next 6 to 7 months, the country will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

"Our scientists and health experts have worked on the development of a vaccine by genome sequencing and isolation of the coronavirus and developed an indigenous vaccine," the Union Health Minister said.

Harsh Vardhan today chaired the 22nd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on Covid-19 via video conferencing.





